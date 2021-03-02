Coconut Bazaar gets a street art makeover

Kozhikode

St+Art India project grabbing eyeballs on South Beach

These days, motorists on the South Beach stretch in Kozhikode are found slowing down their vehicles near the Coconut Bazaar. The reason — a series of paintings on the walls of the building at the gate of Valiyangadi, the city’s commercial hub. The pictures depict the history of coconut trade in the region in detail. Together with its aquamarine blue roof, the building has turned an eye-catcher.

The credit for Coconut Bazaar’s new look goes to St+Art India, a street art foundation that works for the reclamation of urban public spaces for art and to make art a democratic medium across the country. The group is known for the creation of the country’s first art district in Lodhi Colony, Delhi.

“The St+Art India takes up such projects across the country. This time, they are doing similar works in Kasaragod, Kochi and Thiruvananthapuram in the State”, said Maneef Mohammed, partner of Long House, art and theatre hub and marketing agency, that works from Coconut Bazaar.

Long House was chosen by many as the preferred location for an art project in Kozhikode when St+Art India conducted a survey. But since the organisation was not interested in working on indoor spaces, the frontage of the Coconut Bazaar was chosen for the project, said Mr. Mohammed.

The work covering about 75 metres was planned almost a year ago, involving artists from different parts of the world. However, it did not take off due to the lockdown. Later, a Kerala-based students’ art group ‘Trespassers’ was chosen to complete the project. It took eight artists six days to finish the work, he added.

The street art work, probably the biggest in the district, is an addition to the beautification projects being carried out along the Kozhikode beach to increase its tourism potential.