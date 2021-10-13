Coastal sewage plants get PCB clearance; works to begin soon

Two projects under AMRUT expected to benefit over 98,000 residents

The works of the two sewage treatment plants of Kozhikode Municipal Corporation, at Kothi and Avikkalthodu, which had been delayed due to several technical problems, may begin soon.

Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini said that the State Pollution Control Board had cleared both the projects. However, the plant in Kothi is yet to be cleared by the Coastal Regulatory Zone Authority. “There are no issues. Kothi will also get clearance, most probably within a month in the next hearing”, she said.

The laying of the pipeline network is the first step, which may begin in Avikkalthodu soon. Ahmedabad-based Nasith Infrastructure that had won the tender for the network laying, has kickstarted the work at Avikkalthodu by bringing in the raw materials, including pipes.

The two projects were estimated to cost ₹59.77 crore for the STP in Avikkal and ₹56.38 crore for the one in Kothi, totalling ₹116.15 crore. However, since not many agencies could invest the total amount, the corporation had split the project into two.

The tender for the pipeline network was won by Nasith Infrastructure from Ahmedabad, while Maharashtra-based Zimak Hitech Products won the tender for the construction of the plants. However, the corporation had to tender the whole project for ₹139.5 crore as no one was ready to accept it for the initial amount. The estimated cost for the networks alone at present is ₹104.83 crore.

Once the construction is completed, the maintenance of the plant for the next five years will be with Zimak Hitech. The two projects, being implemented under AMRUT, are expected to benefit more than 98,000 people in the coastal areas of Kozhikode city.