Coastal residents fume over delayed construction of seawall in Malappuram, Kozhikode

July 06, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - Kozhikode

Even after recurring sea erosion threats and damage to many houses, the construction of seawalls or its fortification to ensure better protection is yet to be completed along several vulnerable coastal areas of Malappuram and Kozhikode districts.

The complaints of around 70 families whose houses were damaged in the last two days’ turbulence along the coastal areas of Ponnani taluk are still remaining unattended.

“On Wednesday, Revenue Divisional Officer Sachin Yadav was blocked during his visit to affected areas in Ponnani. People here are agitated and depressed over the delay in addressing their safety needs. Official visits alone are hardly a solution,” said V. Basheer, a fisherman from the area. He complained that several vulnerable coastal areas in Ponnai still do not have seawalls.

Relief camps

According to him, sea water crept into around 30 houses in Ponnani where the residents have been pleading with authorities to complete the construction of seawalls, especially between Ponnani lighthouse and Kappirikkad stretch. People here are reluctant to leave their houses and use the relief camp facilities, he added.

In Kozhikode district, around 100 houses on the coastal areas of Vadakara are facing extreme threat. Seawalls and coastal roads were also destroyed in several areas. It could take months to repair the damaged Kappad-Thoovappara coastal road.

Several houses along the coastal areas of Beypore, Marad, Vellayil, Elathoor, and Koyilandy have been on the verge of extreme sea erosion threats. At Gotheeswaram near Beypore, many families have temporarily shifted to the house of their relatives. Though camps have been arranged for the relocation of affected families, many are unwilling to cooperate with the measures.

“If construction of seawalls are not possible, the affected should be given appropriate compensation or acceptable projects for relocation. Here, we are denied both for survival,” said M. Irfan, a fisherman from Kozhikode city. He said that the families who suffered huge loss in the last monsoon season are yet to get their compensation.

