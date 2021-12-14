Coastal patrol under way to shut smugglers’ corridors

Coastal police carry out checking in a fishing boat off the Vadakara coast as part of a special drive to track smugglers.

KOZHIKODE

14 December 2021 01:14 IST

Harbours under the scanner to track suspicious activities

Noticing suspected attempts to smuggle in Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) and drugs misusing fishing boats, the Coastal Police have stepped up their round-the-clock patrol activities along the coastline of Kozhikode district.

The surprise inspections are also part of the ongoing surveillance activities initiated by Excise Department squads with the support of other enforcement wings in view of the New Year and Christmas season.

Unlike in the past, the support of local fishers has also been ensured at all possible levels to intensify the vigil. There are many fishermen and allied workers in various harbours who are ready to give their confidential inputs to the enforcement squads for quick intervention.Arrangements are also in place at the harbours in Beypore, Vellayil, Puthiyappa, Koyilandy, and Chombal to track suspicious boats and labourers. The squads will also act tough on the operators of unlicensed boats, if there are any, during the special drive.

According to police sources, there are suspected carriers who misuse the waterway between Kannur and Kozhikode to ship illegally procured IMFL from Mahe. There is also suspicion that a few local fishermen are colluding with such carriers.

Excise Department officials say they have been keeping an eye on the movement of fishing boats during the festival seasons for over three years. Patrol boats of the Coastal Police and marine enforcement squad will be used for coordinating the special drive.

The Vadakara Excise Range and the Vadakara Coastal Police station will play the major role in the drive with their proximity to Mahe. All major roads and checkposts between Kannur and Vadakara are under the close surveillance of special squads. Motorbike squads are also in the field to cover interior roads and carry out flash vehicle inspections.