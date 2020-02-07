Coastal highway project: KIIFB team examines road stretch

The technical appraisal wing of the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) on Thursday visited the Kolavipalam-Kodikkal stretch of the proposed 78-km Kozhikode coastal highway to check the feasibility of the Detailed Project Report earlier submitted by the National Highway Bypass Sub Division (Kozhikode) of the Public Works Department (PWD).

The two-member technical wing led by its head E.K. Hydru checked the 7.5-km stretch of the coastal highway project and details of land to be acquired. Technical sanction would be accorded to the project after making changes, if any, in the DPR on the basis of the technical wing’s suggestions.

The team also examined the site for the construction of the proposed 540-metre long Kunjali Marakkar memorial bridge linking Kottakkal with the Vadakara sandbanks. It was one of the two major bridge projects under the Kozhikode coastal highway project. According to PWD (NH) officials, both public and private land will have to be acquired for the project estimated to cost ₹116 crore. About 60% of the total land to be acquired belonged to private land holders and they were willing to cooperate with the project, officials said.

PWD (NH) Assistant Executive Engineer P.B. Baiju said the preparation of the next DPR for the 3-km Kottakkal-Kolavipalam stretch was under way. “All the DPRs will be checked by the KIIFB’s technical appraisal committee as they fund the ₹1200-crore project,” he said.