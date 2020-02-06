Coastal highway: KIIFB team to visit sites today

Officials from the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) will visit the Kolavippalam-Kodikkal stretch of the proposed 78 km Kozhikode coastal highway on Thursday to check the feasibility of the project and hold further discussion with the district-level officers. The visit is made subsequent to the Detailed Project Reports (DPRs) submitted by the National Highway Bypass Sub Division (Kozhikode) of the Public Works Department (PWD).

Already, they have submitted four DPRs, covering the development of three major stretches of the new highway project and a bridge connecting Kottakkal with Vadakara sandbank. The project also includes the 9.7 km stretch Kozhikode main beach from Francis Road Junction. Though the beach road in the city remains in a developed state, the DPR mainly proposes the development of new amenities including coastal bus bays and cafeteria.

The joint inspection of Revenue and PWD authorities has already been completed in all the stretches to expedite the project implementation under the supervision of Assistant Engineer K. Thushara attached to the NH Bypass Subdivision, Kozhikode. Based on the current estimates, the total project cost of the construction of the coastal highway from Kadalundi Kadavu to Azhiyoor is expected to be ₹1,200 crore.

“The 7.5 km Kolavipalam-Kodikkal stretch alone is estimated to cost ₹116 crore. Land acquisition cost too has been included in the DPR as it is a greenfield project,” said Assistant Executive Engineer P.B. Baiju. He also said the preparation of the next DPR covering the 3-km Kottakkal-Kolavipalam stretch would begin soon.

Boost to tourism

The biggest advantage of the coastal highway project, according to the PWD authorities, is the improvement of the coastal tourism sector. On completion of the proposed 78km-stretch, many of the important coastal tourist destinations in Kozhikode district will be more accessible for the tourists. Also, it will ensure better connectivity between most of the important tourism destinations in the coastal area.

Another attraction of the project is the construction of two multi-crore bridges with innovative design concepts reflecting the culture and heritage of the spot. The 540-metre bridge to be constructed by linking Kottakkal with Vadakara sandbanks will be named after Kunjali Marakkar. The design has incorporated 'sword' as the main theme to memorise the contributions of the Muslim naval chief.

The second bridge connecting Karuvanthiruthi with Beypore will also have a creative design exploring the location’s fame for the construction of the traditional wooden boats. Spans will be designed like sail boats to highlight the theme. The Design Research Investigation and Quality Control Board under the PWD is behind the creativ designing of the two major bridges included in the coastal highway project.