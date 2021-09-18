Coastal clean-up day observed

Kozhikode

18 September 2021 22:10 IST

The Indian Coast Guard station at Beypore on Saturday observed the International Coastal Clean-up Day with the participation of volunteers representing various organisations. Francis Paul, Station Commander, led the drive which focussed on the Beypore beach.

Officials said the drive, which drew the participation of over 75 volunteers along with the Coast Guard staff, was organised to educate people on the importance of saving marine life and make them aware of the marine debris issue.

