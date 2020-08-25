Coastal areas bear the brunt of pandemic in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

25 August 2020 00:12 IST

Eighty-one cases reported in district; 61 through local transmission

As many as 130 persons recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode on Monday, while 81 fresh cases were reported, 61 of them through local transmission, in the district.

A release said that 32 persons from the Kozhikode Corporation and seven from Payyoli were infected through local transmission. The source of infection in eight others is not known. There are three health workers among the infected. The number of active cases in the district is 1,410.

Meanwhile, the Health Department said the highest number of cases so far in the district had been reported from the coastal areas such as Chorod and Vellayil. As many as 173 were infected in Chorod, 135 in Vellayil, and 71 in Mukhadar. Vellayil had been declared a critical containment zone, and testing and surveillance were ramped up in Chorod.

Of the 11 clusters of infection active now in the district, eight are large ones with a high number of cases. However, the number of patients has come down in some large clusters. A total of 22 clusters have so far been identified in the district.

Vellayil, Mukhadar, Vadakara, Thiruvalloor, Chekkiad, Nadapuram, Chorod, and Olavanna are large clusters, and Chaliyam, Kuttichira, and Valiyangadi are limited clusters. Two of the four clusters in Kozhikode city are large ones. Ninety persons are now undergoing treatment in the Vellayil cluster in the city, and 21in Mukhadar. Only six are under treatment in the Kuttichira ward and 20 in Valiyangadi. All the infected have recovered in Chaliyam.