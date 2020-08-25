Coastal areas bear the brunt of pandemic in Kozhikode

As many as 130 persons recovered from COVID-19 in Kozhikode on Monday, while 81 fresh cases were reported, 61 of them through local transmission, in the district.
A release said that 32 persons from the Kozhikode Corporation and seven from Payyoli were infected through local transmission. The source of infection in eight others is not known. There are three health workers among the infected. The number of active cases in the district is 1,410.
Meanwhile, the Health Department said the highest number of cases so far in the district had been reported from the coastal areas such as Chorod and Vellayil. As many as 173 were infected in Chorod, 135 in Vellayil, and 71 in Mukhadar. Vellayil had been declared a critical containment zone, and testing and surveillance were ramped up in Chorod.
Of the 11 clusters of infection active now in the district, eight are large ones with a high number of cases. However, the number of patients has come down in some large clusters. A total of 22 clusters have so far been identified in the district.
Vellayil, Mukhadar, Vadakara, Thiruvalloor, Chekkiad, Nadapuram, Chorod, and Olavanna are large clusters, and Chaliyam, Kuttichira, and Valiyangadi are limited clusters. Two of the four clusters in Kozhikode city are large ones. Ninety persons are now undergoing treatment in the Vellayil cluster in the city, and 21in Mukhadar. Only six are under treatment in the Kuttichira ward and 20 in Valiyangadi. All the infected have recovered in Chaliyam.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
To get full access, please subscribe.
Already have an account ? Sign in
Show Less Plan
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath