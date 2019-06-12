Coastal areas bear the brunt of monsoon fury

The Kozhikode district administration has set up a camp in Kadalundy to accommodate those affected by the rain even as the coastal areas continued to bear the brunt of the advancing south west monsoon.

Many areas within Kozhikode city were water-logged and travellers had a tough time negotiating the roads. Lack of proper maintenance of drainage systems has led to the overflowing of sewage in most places.

According to a release here on Wednesday, 42 persons have been put up in the camp set up at a special school at Kadalundy. People whose houses were partially damaged are also staying there. Kadalundy tahsildar N. Premachandran said that more camps would be opened if there was a need.

Meanwhile, houses were found partly damaged at Paleri near Koyilandy, Velam in Vadakara taluk, and Nellippoyil in Thamarassery taluk. The tahsildars of Vadakara, Thamarassery, and Koyilandy said that steps had been taken to set up camps in schools. Work on strengthening sea walls was being taken up by the Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society, the release said.