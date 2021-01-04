Coastal area emerges adventure water sports destination in Kozhikode

Over 40 activities, including scuba diving and ringo ride, to be available for visitors

The coastal area of Kozhikode is slowly emerging as a destination for adventure ride and water sport with the Tourism Department’s decision to promote them. There are now different types of adventure rides available on an experimental basis for beach goers and tourists.

“We are getting ready for a formal launch of our service offering over 40 special adventure activities in the sea. Now, banana ride, jet skiing, scuba diving, ringo ride and parachute flying are available on an experimental basis,” says Haroon Eroth, owner of one of such adventure sports companies in Kozhikode.

He says his team has been carrying out trial operations of various rides for over four years and the formal launch of activities will be held soon in Kozhikode and Ernakulam.

The plan is to convert the coastal area of Kozhikode into a favourite destination for mini cruise boats, board skiing, snorkelling, dolphin ride, beach parasailing, winch parasailing and fly board rides. At present, domestic tourists have no such choices in Kozhikode and many of them explore such activities outside the State.

Other than just the sea cruise, the plan of the Tourism Department is to popularise various entertainment water sports activities in the sea at affordable rates for local people.

The decision to promote water rides comes after the successful launch and operation of Cleopatra luxury cruise from Beypore.

Tourists from many parts of the State now come to Beypore to enjoy the luxury cruise and explore it even as part of various corporate events.

In the Chaliyar, kayaking training and rides are also in full swing, attracting many domestic and international tourists.

The motto of river conservation has also been integrated with such water tourism promotion campaigns for global exposure. In Kozhikode district, the Chalippuzha and Pulikkayam are the most sought after rural water sports destinations for kayaking.