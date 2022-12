Coastal adalat at Beypore settles over 100 complaints

December 30, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

As many as 152 complaints considered

A coastal adalat organised at Beypore settled over 100 complaints on Friday. As many as 152 complaints were considered at the adalat that was opened by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. Councillor M. Girija presided over the sitting. The next adalat will be held at Koyilandy harbour on January 6, a press release said. ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.