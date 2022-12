December 30, 2022 09:18 pm | Updated 09:18 pm IST - Kozhikode

A coastal adalat organised at Beypore settled over 100 complaints on Friday. As many as 152 complaints were considered at the adalat that was opened by District Collector N. Tej Lohit Reddy. Councillor M. Girija presided over the sitting. The next adalat will be held at Koyilandy harbour on January 6, a press release said.