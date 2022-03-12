Coast Guard ships rescue stranded merchant vessel off Beypore

Two Coast Guard vessels are engaged in towing back to Beypore in Kozhikode MSV Bilal, a dhow that was on its way to Lakshadweep to deliver provisions and other goods but reported water ingress and engine failure, 18 nautical miles off Beypore on Saturday.

On board the dhow were eight crew members. Indian Coast Guard Ship (ICGS) Vikram that was on patrol duty monitored a distressed call from the vessel and promptly swung into action. Interceptor Boat C-404 on patrol too was diverted for augmenting the rescue effort as a support unit.

Considering the gravity of the situation, ICGS Vikram swiftly deployed its technical team who boarded the stranded vessel for situational assessment. On ascertaining that the water ingress resulted in engine breakdown which warranted immediate repairs, the vessel was towed by the Coast Guard Ship, to be taken to Beypore, in coordination with the interceptor boat.