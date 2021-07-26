Coaching centres in dire straits, seek permission to open

KOZHIKODE

26 July 2021 19:18 IST

Pandemic has put the brakes on their functioning

Thousands of coaching centres training aspirants for competitive exams are staring at a bleak future, with the pandemic putting the brakes on their functioning for the past one-and-a-half years.

K.P. Muhammed Iqbal, general secretary, Entrance Coaching Centres Association, said on Monday that as many as 16 centres in the State had to down shutters recently as they were unable to sail through the financial crisis. “Most of these centres are functioning in towns or cities where building rent is very high. A majority of building owners are reluctant to reduce the rent. Power bills and other charges too are proving to be a burden,” he said.

Mr. Iqbal said the centres could conduct regular classes only for three months from January this year. “They are now functioning only through the online mode. Many aspirants are not keen on online classes,” he added.

In a memorandum submitted to Minister for Education V. Sivankutty, the association demanded that the government allow coaching centres and science tuition centres to function in line with the pandemic protocol. The functionaries pointed out that the coaching centres were unable to hold online classes in time, as some schools were found conducting online classes at odd hours. They urged the government to announce a concession in power bills and building rent for the period when lockdown was in force.