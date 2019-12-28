Co-op bank sets up plastic collection centre

The Calicut City Service Co-operative Bank has come up with a novel initiative to support the State Government which has decided to ban single-use plastic products in the State from January.

Speaking to the media here on Friday, bank chairman G. Narayanan Kutty and directors P. Damodran, C.E. Chakkunny, and K.P. Ramachandran, said families in the city limits could submit household plastic waste at the headquarters of the bank at Chalappuram from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on December 31. However, the plastic waste should be cleaned and in quantities weighing 1 kg to to 5 kg.

They said that the aim of the initiative was to create awareness about the menace of plastic waste accumulating at houses and public places. As part of the programme, coupons would be issued to the participants depositing plastic waste.

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran would draw lots to decide the winners from the coupon holders at 5.30 p.m. the same day. The bank would also cooperate with the collection of organic waste from households, they said.

The State government has taken a decision to ban plastic carry bags, plastic sheets, cooling films, plastic plates, cups, thermocol, and styrofoam-based fancy items.