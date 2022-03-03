CNG shortage hits autorickshaw operators in Kozhikode hard

Unions threaten indefinite strike in district

The acute shortage of compressed natural gas (CNG) and the poor number of filling stations are making life difficult for hundreds of autorickshaw operators who have been going through a severe financial crisis since the outbreak of the pandemic. Even after raising the issue before with the district administration and oil companies, no action has been taken to increase the number of CNG dispensing stations and to ensure the timely refilling of empty units.

Union leaders said they would be forced to launch an indefinite strike in the district if the authorities were cold-shouldering their demands. They said many had bought CNG autos by taking high-interest loans and they were not able to make income because of the lack of CNG filling stations.

“Though there are eight CNG stations in Kozhikode, they fail to cater for the increasing number of vehicles because of insufficient stock. Drivers are heading to a big financial crisis with their run for fuel amidst another crisis,” said a leader of the Light Motor Workers Union in the city. He pointed out that auto operators had to wait for long hours in queue for getting fuel.

Token strike

Union leaders said they would organise a token strike and march to the Collectorate on March 9 to draw the attention of the district administration to the issue. It was the third such major protest raising the same demand, they added.

“We thought that there would be better support on the part of the government when we migrated to the fuel-efficient service by complying with the new rules. All the assurance earlier made by the authorities related to the steady supply of CNG was flouted,” said V. Preman, an autorickshaw driver from the city. He claimed that the situation was almost the same in the case of LPG and battery-powered vehicles in the city because of the insufficient number of fuel dispensing and charging units.

Meanwhile, Motor Vehicles Department sources said the issues related to the gradual shift to the cost-effective and non-polluting fuel solutions could be settled with the entry of more vehicles into the city roads. They added that steps were under way to start more CNG distribution outlets in the existing petrol pumps to address the shortage