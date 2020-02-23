CMA management convention begins

The two-day annual management convention of the Calicut Management Association (CMA) with focus on emerging technology for reshaping business and management has commenced at the Gateway Hotel. R. Gopalakrishnan, former executive director, Tata Sons, opened the convention. E.S. Ranganathan, managing director, Indraprastha Gas Limited, was the chief guest.

At the inaugural event, A. Pradeepkumar, MLA, was conferred the Leader of Excellence Award instituted by the CMA. Mr. Pradeepkumar’s contribution to the education sector through PRISM (Promoting Regional schools to International Standards through Multiple Interventions) won him the award. Industrialist P.K. Ahmed received the C.K. Prahlad Institutional Excellence Award on behalf of P.K. Group of Companies.

Excellence awards in the category of best manager, best young entrepreneur and best woman entrepreneur were also presented. CMA president Saji Kuriakose and founding president V.K.S. Menon were among those who addressed the session.

CMA office-bearers said the management convention would discuss the changing scenario of business in the context of digital transformation. With artificial intelligence, machine learning, data analytic and robotic process automation poised to give a new dimension to business, the traditional business process was likely to disappear soon, they said.

The organisers said the impact of technology on human resources management, marketing, finance and operations would be an important topic of discussions at the meet. Five important topics covering technological advancements and scope of new ventures would be taken up for panel discussions, they added.