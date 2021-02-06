KozhikodeKozhikode 06 February 2021 00:05 IST
CM to open new school building
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly completed multi-storey building of the Narikkuni Government Higher Secondary School on Saturday.
The new building was completed at a cost of ₹3 crore. Students who came out with outstanding academic performance would be honoured on the occasion. Karat Razak, MLA would chair the inaugural event, a press release said.
