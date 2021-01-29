CM to open new police station building

Kozhikode

29 January 2021 23:39 IST

City surveillance system part of Kunnamangalam facility

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly constructed Kunnamangalam police station building on February 5. It is one of the model police stations in Kozhikode district selected for implementing various community policing schemes.

The new building is situated in a one-and-a-half acre spacious compound. The State government has spent ₹1.49 crore for the construction of the new building with better facilities.

Improved surveillance camera systems and a better road to the station are also part of the new project. For its completion, a local development fund of ₹64 lakh had been sanctioned by P.T.A. Rahim, MLA.

According to the Kunnamangalam police, the surveillance camera system under a hi-tech control room is part of a comprehensive city surveillance project, which will ensure better night surveillance in Kunnamangalam town area. Recurring incidents of thefts and other crimes had prompted many traders in the area to find a permanent solution like this with the support of the police, they said.