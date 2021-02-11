CM to open new facilities at Gender Park

Kozhikode

11 February 2021

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the newly completed projects, including a gender museum, library, mega convention centre and amphitheatre, at the State government’s Gender Park in Kozhikode on February 14. According to Social Justice Department officials, it will also mark the inauguration of the first phase of all completed development works at the park.

One of the major projects on the cards is the International Women’s Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC). Mr. Vijayan will lay the foundation stone for the project during the inaugural ceremony. The IWTRC envisages a secure and sustained ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and a space for them to market their products.

Gender park coordinators say the project has been designed with a vision to help women and transgenders become sustainable entrepreneurs. The ₹200-crore project on the 24-acre campus will work in collaboration with UN Women, they add.

Health Minister K.K. Shylaja will preside over the Sunday’s event. There will be three special addresses by UN Women Deputy Country Representative Nishtha Satyam, Consul General (US Embassy) Judith Ravin and Ambassador for Gender Equality (Australia) Julie Ann Guivarra. Ministers T.P. Ramakrishnan and A.K. Saseendran will also attend the event.