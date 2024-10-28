ADVERTISEMENT

CM to open ‘Hortus’ festival at Kozhikode beach on October 31

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open ‘Hortus’, a literary, art, and cultural festival organised by the Malayala Manorama group, at the Kozhikode beach at 4 p.m. on October 31. The event will be held for three days from November 1.

The organisers said in a press note on Monday that around 400 guests from within the country and abroad would participate in the festival. The writers who confirmed their participation include Dorota Maslowska from Poland and Koleka Putuma from South Africa. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the inaugural event. Writer N.S. Madhavan is the festival director.

Over 130 sessions involving well-known authors will be held at eight venues during the three days. Musical concerts featuring singers Hariharan and Sooraj Santhosh and composers Bijibal and Stephen Devassy will also be staged. A ‘Kochi Biennale’ pavilion created by around 40 artists and curated by Bose Krishnamachari is another attraction at the event. There will also be a bookshop featuring over 7,500 titles.

