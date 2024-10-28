GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Opinion
  4. Plutus IAS
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

CM to open ‘Hortus’ festival at Kozhikode beach on October 31

Updated - October 28, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open ‘Hortus’, a literary, art, and cultural festival organised by the Malayala Manorama group, at the Kozhikode beach at 4 p.m. on October 31. The event will be held for three days from November 1.

The organisers said in a press note on Monday that around 400 guests from within the country and abroad would participate in the festival. The writers who confirmed their participation include Dorota Maslowska from Poland and Koleka Putuma from South Africa. Kozhikode Mayor Beena Philip will preside over the inaugural event. Writer N.S. Madhavan is the festival director.

Over 130 sessions involving well-known authors will be held at eight venues during the three days. Musical concerts featuring singers Hariharan and Sooraj Santhosh and composers Bijibal and Stephen Devassy will also be staged. A ‘Kochi Biennale’ pavilion created by around 40 artists and curated by Bose Krishnamachari is another attraction at the event. There will also be a bookshop featuring over 7,500 titles.

Published - October 28, 2024 08:40 pm IST

Related Topics

arts, culture and entertainment / Kozhikode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.