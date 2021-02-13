Kozhikode

CM to open facilities at Gender Park

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open a gender museum, gender library, convention centre, and an amphitheatre at the Gender Park in Kozhikode on Sunday. The functional launch of the Gender Park at 9.30 a.m. will be presided over by Minister for Health, Social Justice and Women and Child Development K.K. Shylaja.

The Chief Minister will also lay the foundation stone for an International Women’s Trade and Research Centre (IWTRC) on the campus. It envisions a secure and sustained ecosystem for women entrepreneurs and a space for them to market products.

Minister for Labour and Excise T.P. Ramakrishnan, Minister for Transport A.K. Saseendran, M.K. Raghavan, MP; A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, and Mayor Beena Philip will be present.

The Gender Park was founded in 2013, and its Kozhikode campus was formally inaugurated by then President Pranab Mukherjee in 2016.

