CM to open Cyberdome Kozhikode next month

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will commission the Cyberdome Kozhikode project of Kerala Police at the Government Cyber Park next month.

Cyberdome, conceived by Technological Research and Development Centre of Kerala Police, as a public-police participation model, is aimed at combating emerging cyber threats through effective policing. The project in Kozhikode will be the second one in the State after the Thiruvananthapuram facility. The third one will come up at Kakkanad Infopark in Kochi soon.

An official said that the Chief Minister would also inaugurate the cyber police station of Kozhikode city police at Mananchira. Similar stations, which are dealing exclusively with cybercrimes, are already functioning in Thiruvananthapuram, Kochi and Thrissur.

He said that a salient feature of the Cyberdome Kozhikode is that the project would partner with IT companies as well as individuals for ensuring a secure cyber world. The city police have already shortlisted at least six companies and 60 volunteers till now. This is apart from having an alliance with software firms, technological agencies, educational institutions and research groups for providing solutions for the project.

At present, the Cyberdome is operating an online office of technical experts, ethical hackers, and competent cybersecurity professionals, who assist the police in the area of cybersecurity and cybercrime investigation. Based on their expertise and contributions to the Cyberdome, they will be known in the ranks of Assistant Commander, Deputy Commander, and finally Cyberdome Commander.

However, the selection of these cyber volunteers will be done after a thorough scrutiny based on their professional competency, unblemished background and domain knowledge. They will be given ID Cards, stars and ranks based on their contributions to the Cyberdome. Since the Cyberdome is a contributory project, volunteers are not entitled to any reimbursement at any stage. The police prefer persons having a sense of social responsibility and also who are already employed and well-settled.

Apart from government stakeholders, the police will collaborate with national and international cyber security law enforcement agencies to fight against the borderless nature of cybercrimes. The IT industry will provide technical expertise for the development of the new software, sharing cyber resources, giving extensive training and contributing to the research.