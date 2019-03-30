Helping Hands Charitable Trust is opening a care home near the Kozhikode Medical College Stadium for cancer, kidney and leukemia patients from financially poor backgrounds. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open the facility on Sunday. A free kidney screening camp will be held on the premises of the care home on Saturday at 8 p.m., a press release said.
CM to open care home in city tomorrow
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2019 02:07 IST
Staff Reporter
March 30, 2019 02:07 IST
