CM to inaugurate tourism projects

Three recently completed tourism development projects, including infrastructure development and beautification work on the historic Kappad beach, will be formally inaugurated by Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Tuesday.
At Kappad, development projects completed under the green carpet initiative will be opened by the Chief Minister. According to Tourism Department officials, the State government has spent ₹99.95 lakh for the completion of amenities on the Kappad beach, which was recently given the Blue Flag certification.
The Chief Minister will also open the ecotourism projects at Arippara and Thonippara. The Arippara project was completed at a cost of ₹1.92 crore. A suspension bridge, improved comfort station facilities and security cabins are some of the highlights of the completed projects in the area.
Tourism Department officials hope that the new facilities will be a boost to the kayaking sports activities in the area.
The Thonippara ecotourism spot was developed in two phases. The State government spent ₹3.9 crore. Some of the major attractions now at the spot include the boating centre, watch tower, cafeteria, rain shelters, open air amphitheatre, and comfort stations.
Tourism Minister Kadakampally Surendran will preside over the online inaugural event.
