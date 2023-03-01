HamberMenu
CM to inaugurate new projects at Calicut varsity

March 01, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open infrastructure development projects worth ₹250 crore in the University of Calicut on Saturday.

A release quoting Vice-Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj said on Thursday that the Chief Minister would open a Centre for Examination, Automation, and Management to digitise Pareeksha Bhavan; academic chairs named after B.R. Ambedkar and social reformer Ayyankali, and a Centre for Malabar Studies.

Mr. Vijayan will also lay the foundation stone for a new academic building, golden jubilee Pareeksha Bhavan building, and a central sophisticated instrumentation facility. Minister for Public Works and Tourism P.A. Mohamed Riyas will open a men’s hostel annexe building and a golden jubilee academic evaluation building.

Minister for Sports V. Abdurahiman will open a sports hostel and an office building for the sports department.

