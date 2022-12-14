CM to inaugurate Keralotsavam art competitions in Kannur

December 14, 2022 09:12 pm | Updated 09:12 pm IST - KANNUR

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the art competitions of Keralotsavam-2022 organised by the State Youth Welfare Board in collaboration with local self-government bodies at the Kannur police ground on December 18.

Minister for Tourism, Public Works and Youth Affairs P.A. Mohamed Riyas will preside over the function. A cultural procession will be held in Kannur town at 3 p.m. It will start from the old bus stand and end at the police ground.

State Youth Welfare Board Vice Chairman S. Satish and district panchayat president P.P. Divya said programmes such as football talk and screening of the World Cup football final will be held as part of the programme.

The competitions will be held at six venues including police ground, municipal school, Dinesh Auditorium, Jawahar Library, and the College of Commerce. Over 3,500 contestants will participate in the competitions, said Mr. Satish.

Registrations will begin on December 18 at 2 p.m. Writer M. Mukundan will inaugurate the valedictory session. A musical programme led by Sitara Krishnakumar will be held on the occasion.

Ms. Divya said that the events will be held in compliance with the green protocol.

Additional District Magistrate K.K. Divakaran, Youth Welfare Board member V.K. Sanoj, and district panchayat vice president Binoy Kurian were present.