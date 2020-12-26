Kozhikode

CM to hold meeting in city today

As part of his “Kerala Pariyadanam,” (State-wide tour), Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will hold a meeting with significant personalities in the social and cultural spheres in Kozhikode district at the Karaparamba Government Higher Secondary School in the city at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

The district-wise tour of the Chief Minister began from Kollam district on December 22 to finalise the proposals for the LDF’s election manifesto. He will meet prominent personalities and subject experts in each district.

Before the previous Assembly polls, Mr. Vijayan had toured all the 14 districts in a similar manner.

