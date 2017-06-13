CM promises action in Markaz row

KOZHIKODE: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has directed Education Minister C. Raveendranath to intervene in the row over the alleged duping of students by Markaz Institute of Engineering and Technology by offering unrecognised courses, Markaz Vidyarthi Samara Samiti has claimed.

According to samiti coordinator Rashid, the Chief Minister has told M.K. Raghavan, MP, over phone that a meeting would soon be convened to discuss the issue, and that steps would be taken to protect the interests of students.

Mr. Rashid said the conversation took place during a meeting of UDF leaders on Monday.

It was convened against the backdrop of the police demolishing a tent put up by the students outside the Markaz campus on Sunday.

P.T.A. Raheem, MLA, will convene a meeting at the Kunnamangalam guest house on Tuesday in which Mr. Raghavan, local grama panchayat president, representatives of Markaz management, and student representatives will participate.

The students said that the future course of action would be decided thereafter.