Kozhikode

CM opens work on 10 smart village offices

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Wednesday opened the construction work of the proposed 10 smart village office projects in Kozhikode districts through videoconferencing. The completed Keezhariyur smart village office was inaugurated on the occasion.

Revenue officials said the distribution of 1,200 more title deeds to the selected land owners was completed on Wednesday. Minister T.P. Ramakrishnan inaugurated the title deed distribution.

The Keezhariyur smart village project was completed at a cost of ₹44 lakh.

Nov 4, 2020

