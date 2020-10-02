CM opens renovated Koyilandy fishing harbour

The project was completed at a cost of ₹66.7 crore

Promising better service to over 19,000 fishers, the renovated Koyilandy fishing harbour was thrown open on Thursday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the completed project through videoconferencing.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Vijayan said, “Though the project was approved in 2005, it was completed by the LDF government crossing all technical hurdles.” According to him, the project, which was completed at a cost of ₹66.7 crore, will offer more safety to fishing boats, besides improving local fishers’ trade. “Even during adverse climates, they will be able to function safely,” he observed.

Presiding over the function, Fisheries Minister J. Mercykutty Amma said the construction of the wharf and the parking area was the most complicated part of the project. “We had to fill a waterlogged area for realising the parking facility,” she recalled.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran who unveiled a plaque said the project would help local fishers operate more boats safely, thus increasing their income. “We executed this project with farsightedness, and it will be visible in the days to come,” he noted.

Koyilandy MLA K. Dasan, Municipal Chairman K. Sathian, and heads of various local self-government bodies were present. Fisheries Department officials said the new amenities such as clean auction halls, store rooms, and parking space would offer a better ambiance for local fishers.

BJP protests

Meanwhile, a section of BJP and Bharatiya Yuva Morcha activists staged a protest at the harbour, alleging that Union Minister V. Muraleedharan was not invited to the inaugural function. They claimed that the project became a reality with the Centre’s assistance. Some of them waved black flags during the inaugural ceremony.