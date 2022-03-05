CM opens JDT centenary celebrations

New welfare schemes launched

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the centenary celebrations of JDT Islam Orphanage and Educational Institutions at Vellimadukunnu on Saturday. The celebrations also marked the launch of a number of welfare projects.

Mr. Vijayan said the services rendered by JDT orphanage for the rehabilitation of orphaned children were memorable. “The institution was opened at a time when many children lost their parents who fought against imperialistic elements and the might of landlords,” he recalled.

Lauding the humanitarian interventions of the institution, Mr. Vijayan said it could support the renaissance movement by offering higher education to all without discrimination. It was great to note that JDT could play a key role in social progress, he added.

The Chief Minister also handed over a cheque of ₹50 crore, donated by Malabar Group, to JDT group for supporting welfare activities. JDT Islam higher secondary school student Amal Iqbal who brought laurels to the institution by winning various accolades overcoming his physical barriers was also honoured at the function.

Minister for Tourism and Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas, M.K. Raghavan, MP, Thottathil Raveendran, MLA, and Indian Union Muslim League leader P.K. Kunhalikutty were present.