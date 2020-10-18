CM inaugurates new school building in Kozhikode

KOZHIKODE

18 October 2020 01:23 IST

Project completed at a cost of ₹19.75 crore

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Saturday inaugurated the new building of Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Memorial Government Model Residential School at Maruthonkara through videoconferencing. The building was opened along with 19 other welfare projects for the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe communities in the State.

Officials said the construction of the school building with an academic-cum-administrative block was completed at a cost of ₹19.75 crore. They said it had a spacious hostel to accommodate 164 students apart from a new dining hall and 12 staff quarters.

MP K. Muraleedharan, Nadapuram MLA E.K. Vijayan, district panchayat president Babu Parassery and District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao were present at the inaugural event chaired by Minister for Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes A.K. Balan. It also marked the culmination of the Social Solidarity Week observance in the district.

Advertising

Advertising