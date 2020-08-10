CM: Govt’s focus on timely completion of projects

The four-storey Kunnamangalam mini civil station building was thrown open to the public on Monday. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan inaugurated the new facility through videoconferencing.
Addressing the event, Mr. Vijayan said the State government would strive to complete all possible welfare projects in a time-bound manner despite challenges thrown up by the COVID-19 outbreak.
“It is natural that certain projects get delayed due to natural calamities. However, we are bound to achieve the maximum possible targets considering the future of the State,” he observed.
Mr. Vijayan also pointed out that the functioning of government offices had to be reorganised in the wake of the pandemic. “However, it will not affect delivery of services. Officials are also expected to share workload,” he said.
The mini civil station was constructed at a cost of ₹6 crore. According to Revenue officials, the building has a total area of 2,956 square metres with all necessary facilities.
The space on the ground floor will have the offices of the Kunnamangalam sub treasury, Food Safety Department, and the Child Development Project. The offices of the block panchayat engineering section, Krishi Bhavan, Kunnamangalam Performance Audit Unit, and KIIFB will be on the first floor.
The State Warehousing Corporation will have its office on the second floor, while the remaining space will be for dining and recreation. The Excise Circle office will be on the third floor. On the top floor, offices of the Ground Water Department, Regional Analytical Laboratory and the Archaeology Department will be accommodated.
