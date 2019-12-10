CLSS camp evokes good response in Kozhikode

More than 100 people were found eligible to avail the benefits of the Credit Linked Subsidy Scheme (CLSS) under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (PMAY) at the camp organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on Monday.

Corporation Secretary Binu Francis said more than 720 people attended the camp, which was intended to create awareness on the scheme and to identify potential beneficiaries. Similar camps were held at the Cheruvannur and Beypore zonal offices of the Corporation on Tuesday, which also received good response from the public. A camp will be held at the Elathur zonal office on Wednesday.

“We will organise a special camp for potential beneficiaries later this month, in which bank officials will also take part. This will enable the beneficiaries to complete the loan proceedings without visiting banks,” said Mr. Francis.

The CLSS enables people of various income groups, with annual income up to ₹18 lakh, to avail subsidy on housing loans. Economically weaker sections (income up to ₹3 lakh), lower income group (up to ₹6 lakh), middle income group-1 (up to ₹12 lakh) and middle income group-2 (up to ₹18 lakh income) come under the scheme, provided they do not own a house anywhere else in the country. The Corporation has sanctioned subsidies worth ₹10.35 crore in the last three years to more than 560 people.