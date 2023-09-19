ADVERTISEMENT

Clinical software to aid medical consultation

September 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A start-up company that incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has provided an AI-based queue management system to help patients get doctors’ appointment at a time when social distancing is being encouraged in the wake of the Nipah episode in Kozhikode district.

A release said on Tuesday that UNQ is a clinical software that gives access to any feature in two clicks. A busy doctor can run the show with a single smart-phone, even as the kiosk facility enhances patient experience. It is developed by Bengaluru-based UNQ Technologies Private Ltd.

The online booking will be followed by procedures that ensure minimal contact with fellow people. The patient can remotely track the queue. Using the software will help the appointee receive an SMS on the details of the booking with a link. Clicking on it will show the number of patients ahead in the queue as well as real-time appointment time. Also on display is a view-on map, which will guide the appointee down the roads leading to the clinic and the approximate time involved for the travel.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

“As different doctors have their set of time for procedure, our software serves with definite benefits,” Mohamed Jasim, managing director, UNQ Technologies, said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US