AI-based software to aid medical consultation

September 19, 2023 09:15 pm | Updated 09:16 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

A start-up company that incubated under the Kerala Startup Mission (KSUM) has provided an AI-based queue management system to help patients get doctors’ appointment at a time when social distancing is being encouraged in the wake of the Nipah episode in Kozhikode district.

A release said on Tuesday that UNQ is a clinical software that gives access to any feature in two clicks. A busy doctor can run the show with a single smart-phone, even as the kiosk facility enhances patient experience. It is developed by Bengaluru-based UNQ Technologies Private Ltd.

The online booking will be followed by procedures that ensure minimal contact with fellow people. The patient can remotely track the queue. Using the software will help the appointee receive an SMS on the details of the booking with a link. Clicking on it will show the number of patients ahead in the queue as well as real-time appointment time. Also on display is a view-on map, which will guide the appointee down the roads leading to the clinic and the approximate time involved for the travel.

“As different doctors have their set of time for procedure, our software serves with definite benefits,” Mohamed Jasim, managing director, UNQ Technologies, said.

