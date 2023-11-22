‘Climate change has led to drinking water crisis, heatwaves, farm work disruption in Kozhikode’

November 22, 2023 02:10 am | Updated 02:10 am IST - Kozhikode

Climate change has led to an acute drinking water crisis, sweltering heatwave conditions, and disruption of agricultural work in Kozhikode district, experts have said.

They were attending a workshop organised by the department of Agriculture, Energy Management Centre attached to the department of Electricity, and climate research and action groups Asar and EQUINOCT, here on Tuesday.

The experts called for evolving a comprehensive resilience action plan for Kozhikode, while pointing out that consecutive years of poor monsoon and drastic changes in rainfall patterns had resulted in a climate crisis here. Scientific steps should be taken to avoid intrusion of saline water into the farms in coastal areas. Paddy fields, forests, and cash crop cultivating areas scattered around the eastern parts of the district need to be shielded from further destruction, they said.

Usha Soolapani, environmental activist and agro-ecology expert, launched the discussions by urging government agencies and climate action groups to coordinate their efforts to restore the environment in the most vulnerable areas. Efforts need to be made to preserve the soil and other resources in the origin of rivers, she said.

The main goals of eco-restoration initiatives should be to preserve water supplies and maintain soil fertility. The only way to improve the welfare of farmers and boost tourism was to strongly advocate for climate action. Short-term, low-water farming practises should be implemented while using crops that were climate-change resistant. Ms. Soolapani said that the steps to preserve agriculture must be coordinated with efforts to maintain forests and biodiversity as they were interdependent. More carbon-neutral initiatives would have to be launched throughout the district, she added.

C. G. Madhusoodhanan, who has done research on the impact of land use change on climate, sought an action plan for farmers by guaranteeing appropriate and prompt compensation, fair crop insurance, and long-term recovery measures based on eco-restoration. He stressed the need to preserve rice fields, forests, and soil in the district. Comprehensive action should be taken to lessen the combined negative effects of floods and drought on the people. Both drought and excess rainfall must be tackled together to for effective and scientific water management, Mr. Madhusoodhanan said.

He also expressed concern over the ongoing demolition of granite peaks and mid-land hillocks, which successfully controlled the district’s water management system in the past, for infrastructure development. Kozhikode was experiencing a bleak north-east monsoon and there was a greater chance of an escalating drought-like situation, he added.

Opening the workshop earlier, Kozhikode district panchayat president Sheeja Sasi said that government organisations tasked with tackling climate crisis should act in unison as contradictory interventions would have negative effects. Representatives from the departments of Agriculture, Animal Husbandry, Fisheries, Electricity and Forests. Similar workshops are being organised in all districts and the recommendations will be presented to the government to prepare a State-level action plan.