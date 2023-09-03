Cleaning of Avikkal Thodu nearing completion

September 03, 2023 11:31 pm | Updated 11:31 pm IST - Kozhikode

The project for cleaning and dredging of Avikkal Thodu in the city is nearing completion. The works on the narrower parts of the canal have been completed using manual labour while the cleaning of broader parts such as the mouth of the canal using machinery is progressing.

The cleaning is being carried out using the ₹5 crore sanctioned by MLA Thottathil Raveendran. The work began during the first week of July. At present, cleaning and dredging is being done near the proposed site for the sewage treatment plant. The part of the canal between the road and sea is what remains to be cleaned.

Meanwhile, the anti-STP protest committee of Avikkal Thodu that had initially opposed the cleaning project citing a court order regarding the site, has now given up. “Cleaning up the canal is a necessity for the whole region. Flooding of this canal has been the root cause of several issues in the locality. Hence, we decided to compromise for the larger good,” said T. Dawood, chairman of the protest committee.

The committee had intervened in the initial phase of the cleaning on grounds that the proposed site of the STP should not be touched during the cleaning, as per the court order. However, the Corporation has plans to construct a wall along the banks of the canal, including the STP site, which triggered the protests.

The construction of the wall will be carried out in the next phase of the project, which is being implemented by the Uralungal Labour Contractors’ Cooperative Society.

