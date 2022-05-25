Cleaning of Avikkal canal begins amidst tension

Local people boycott call for mass cleaning drive over STP issue

Amidst tangible tension in the region, the pre-monsoon cleaning of the Avikkal canal at Vellayil in the city has begun. A few cleaning workers of the Kozhikode Corporation, with the help of a small earth mover, started clearing the mud and garbage accumulated at the mouth of the canal on Wednesday. Despite the Corporation's call for a mass drive to clean up the canal, to prevent the usual waterlogging of the region during rains, local people have boycotted the drive completely in an act of protest against the Corporation's move to set up a Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) at the site.

Residents claimed that it was the corporation's duty to clean up the canal using its workforce and seeking the free service of local people should not be encouraged. This is in complete contrast to the other cleaning drives of the Corporation elsewhere in the city in which local people actively participated along with Corporation staff and volunteers.

The Avikkal Canal, which runs through wards 62, 65, 66 and 67 of the Kozhikode Corporation, has been in a clogged state for a long time due to the accumulation of waste. Local people allege that the Corporation has filled the mouth of the canal partially to set up the STP, and hence the clogging. The lack of flow of water in the canal is the reason for waterlogging in the region. Around 300 houses and some educational institutions had been flooded during the recent rain, after which the Corporation took the initiative to clean up the canal.

“The canal is too polluted that our staff cannot enter it for cleaning. We will mostly be resorting to the use of earth movers. However, it is not an easy task and will take a long time to be completed,” said Health Standing Committee chairperson of the Corporation S. Jayasree.

However, local people termed the cleaning drive as farce. “They are just removing garbage from the eastern side of the road and depositing it on the western side. It does not solve the problem. We will have to suffer the stench any way,” said T. Dawood, chairman of the Anti-STP protest committee at Avikkal, which is in an open war with the Corporation over the placing of the plant at the mouth of the canal. “If the Corporation had backed out from the STP project, thousands of people would have turned up for the cleaning drive,” he said, adding that what the Corporation was doing at present was just superficial.

Meanwhile, local people strongly expressed their opinion against the STP at a Ward Sabha at Vellayil on Tuesday. Ms. Jayasree, who had inaugurated the Ward Sabha, tried to reason with the participants but in vain, as 80 out of the 81 participants opposed the project. They had expressed their opposition on the project several times earlier through the Protest Committee.