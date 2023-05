May 21, 2023 06:20 pm | Updated 06:20 pm IST - Kozhikode

A mass cleaning drive will be carried out on the premises of the Kozhikode civil station on Monday as part of the Waste-Free Kerala campaign. Officials representing various government departments will take part in the drive in four batches. Volunteers of the National Service Scheme and Pre-Recruitment Training Centre too will lend a hand to the initiative, a press release said.