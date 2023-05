May 28, 2023 08:34 pm | Updated 08:34 pm IST - Kozhikode

With the support of Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme workers, local bodies in Kozhikode district conducted a massive cleaning drive on Sunday. Members of various residents’ associations and Haritha Karma Sena joined the ward-level cleaning campaign as part of the pre-monsoon drive. The premises of various schools, public roads, and river banks were covered under the initiative.