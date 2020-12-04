Clean Kerala starts garbage collection from Haritha Senas

The Clean Kerala Company has started collecting different types of waste materials from Haritha Karma Senas in Kozhikode district. The company has brought out a price chart of around 20 types of waste materials that it would collect.

The first handover took place in Kodiyathur grama panchayat on Thursday in which 660 kilograms of plastic covers collected and segregated by the Haritha Karma Sena was handed over to the company.

Members of Haritha Karma Senas in all local bodies in the district were trained on collection and segregation of waste in October under the aegis of the Haritha Keralam Mission, Suchitwa Mission, Kudumbashree Mission and Clean Kerala Company. The training sessions were mostly online while there were also some practical sessions.

Haritha Keralam Mission District Coordinator P. Prakashan said that the handover of waste from other local bodies would also begin soon. The price of materials would be remitted into the account of the Mission by the Clean Kerala Company, which in turn would be handed over to respective Haritha Karma Senas. The procedure will ensure an additional revenue for Haritha Karma Sena members besides collection of waste from houses and establishments.

Meanwhile, the company has brought out a calendar for the collection procedure in the district. Materials like paper, plastic, and plastic covers will be collected every month. Footwear, bags and thermocol will be collected in January, April, July and October while mirrors, glass and glass products will be collected in February, May, August and November. e-waste (tube lights, CFL and batteries included) will be collected in March, June and December while medicine strips will be collected in January, March, June, September and December. Waste cloth will be collected in April and September.