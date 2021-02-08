Clean Beach Mission resumes in Kozhikode

Residents draw Collector’s attention to disposal of biodegradable waste

The district administration resumed the ‘Clean Beach Mission’ with the active participation of various volunteer groups and the public on Sunday, in compliance with the COVID-19 protocol. District Collector Seeram Sambasiva Rao led the initiative, which entered its second phase.

Mr. Rao said the drive would be continued with the participation of more citizens. “Anyone can join the drive by clicking the register option on the event panel on the Nammude Kozhikode app,” he said.

A majority of the participants on the first day were those who had registered their names on the Nammude Kozhikode mobile app. The first phase of the cleaning mission was stopped following the outbreak of COVID-19.

Project coordinators said the mission would ensure occasional cleaning of beach destinations. They said it evoked good response from youth and students’ organisations in the district.

Meanwhile, some of the city residents have called upon the district administration to make beach vendors accountable for the collection and disposal of biodegradable waste. Many social media users posted their demand on the official Facebook page of the District Collector.

Residents also flayed the district administration for not taking action against illegally constructed drains alongside the seashore. They said no cleaning drive would be meaningful without the closing of such channels. They also called for imposing hefty fines on those dumping waste near the beach.

A group of morning walkers at the South beach said the lack of adequate number of waste bins for collecting biodegradable and non-biodegradable waste posed a problem. More number of waste collection points should come up with proper arrangements for their daily cleaning, they demanded.