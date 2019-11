Classical dance festival in Kozhikode from today

After a fairly long gap, the city will get to see some quality classical dances. The Nrithyathi dance festival, organised jointly by Kerala Sangeetha Nataka Akademi and District Promotion Council, opens at the Town Hall here on Sunday.

The five-day festival features some of the prominent young dancers, including Neena Prasad (Mohiniyattam), Aswathy and N. Srikanth (Bharatanatyam) and Sreelakshmi Govardhan (Kuchipudi).

The schedule is as follows: November 24 – Abhayalakshmi (Odissi) and Rajashree Warrier (Bharatantyam); November 25 – Aswini Nambiar (Kuchipudi) and Surykanthi Sangeetha Nrutha Sabha (Mohiniyattam); November 26 – Deepa Kartha (Kathak) and Aswathy and N. Srikanth (Bharatanatyam); November 27 – Manju V. Nair (Bharatanatyam) and Sreelakshmi Govardhan (Kuchipudi); and November 28 – Padmini Krishnan (Kuchipudi) and Neena Prasad (Mohiniyattam).