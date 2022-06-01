Classes begin on a colourful note in schools in Kozhikode

Children perform Oppana, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, and Kalarippayattu

Students at the Government Upper Primary School, Thali, Kozhikode, at Pravesanotsavam, the first day of the new academic year, on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Children of MMET Higher Secondary School in Malappuram displaying their paper pens gifted by the school on the opening day on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: SAKEER HUSSAIN

Children perform Oppana, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, and Kalarippayattu

Premises decorated with colourful balloons and ribbons. Children performing Oppana, Duff Muttu, Kolkkali, and Kalarippayattu. Teachers offering sweets to new students. These were some of the scenes from Government Lower Primary School at Kacherikkunnu near Mankavu in the city where district-level ‘Pravesanotsavam’, the event to mark the first day of the new academic year, was held on Wednesday.

Opening the event online, Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas said that teachers should try to impart knowledge from beyond the classrooms. “Play, laughter, reading and keen observation of things around us are also part of learning,” he added. Minister for Ports Ahammed Devarkovil presided over the event. Similar events were held at Assembly-constituency levels too. Pravesanotsavam is being held after the pandemic-induced gap of two years.

A total of 86,498 students have newly taken admissions to 1,270 schools in the district this academic year. A total of 18,752 have joined class 1, of whom 12,656 are in aided schools, 4,771 in government schools and 1,325 in unaided schools. As many as 3,62,767 students are entering the new academic year.