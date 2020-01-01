Class 9 student’s project invokes interest

E.P. Bhadra, whose project was selected as one of the ‘promising projects for the development of the country’ at the end of the National Children’s Science Congress in the senior category from the State, is a Class 9 student of St. Joseph’s Anglo Indian Girls Higher Secondary School, Kozhikode.

Her project, prepared with Theertha S., was on the possibility of using waste fish scales to remove iron from water.

The idea for the project came to her as the water in the area where her grandmother lived had a high iron content.

Bhadra says build-up of iron in the body can cause a condition called haemochromatosis, affecting the joints and organs such as liver and heart. The permissible level of iron in the body is 0.3 ppm, but in areas such as Kakkodi in Kozhikode district or the coastal areas, the iron content in water could go up to 2 ppm to 3 ppm, she points out.

At her grandmother’s house, the water looked a muddy yellow owing to the iron content. However, the water in which fish was cleaned for the second time looked very clear. This, she found, was because the keratin in the fish scales absorbed iron molecules.

So, Bhadra decided to build a filter to remove iron from water. But first a batch study and a column study were conducted to find the optimum contact time, adsorbent dosage, effect of particle size, optimum flow and so on on the iron content.

Fish scales (washed, soaked in 15% nitric acid and then distilled water, dried and powedered) whose size was in the range of 2 mm to 4 mm showed iron removal efficiency of 67% at 2 ppm, with an adsorbent dosage of 6g a litre and contact time of five hours.

The filter she made comprised a transparent jar which held the water to be treated.

Another small jar contained the fish scales wrapped in gauze. This jar was placed on top of the transparent jar and closed with a lid that had holes in it to allow water to flow through it at the rate of 5ml a minute.

This was then kept inverted on top of a third jar. Water then passed from the transparent jar through the fish scales into the third jar. This treated water was collected through a tap at the bottom of the third jar.