Clash in Kozhikode Corporation office: case registered against LDF, UDF councillors

December 20, 2022 01:07 am | Updated 01:09 am IST - Kozhikode

The Kozhikode Town police have registered a case against 25 Left Democratic Front (LDF) councillors and 12 United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation in connection with the minor clashes that took place in the Corporation office among councillors after the council meeting on Saturday. They have been charged for unlawful assembly.

The issue started on Saturday when the UDF came up with an adjournment motion in connection with the Punjab National Bank embezzlement case and the Mayor denied permission on the ground that the matter did not have an emergency nature as the incidents took place well before the agenda was drafted. The UDF councillors staged a sit-in within the council hall while the LDF councillors gathered around, challenging them. Later, there were clashes between LDF and UDF workers who came to the Corporation office. Some media personnel who turned up to report the incident also were caught in between.

Meanwhile, the UDF on Monday staged a ‘standing protest’ outside the Corporation office in protest against the ‘ruling front-sponsored goondaism’ in the Corporation. District Congress Committee president K. Praveen Kumar, who inaugurated the protest, alleged that the LDF was trying to curb the opposition with iron fists when everyone had a right to protest and express their views in a democratic country. “This is the darkest episode in the history of the Corporation,” he said. Indian Union Muslim League district vice president V.P. Ibrahim Kutty presided over.